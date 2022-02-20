Between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning, Killeen-area residents can experience a temperature difference of around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures on Tuesday could reach as high as around 81, and low temperatures Wednesday evening into Thursday could dip into the low 30s with wind chills in the low 20s.
Expected rain could turn to freezing rain overnight Wednesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said the impact should not be as big as it was during Winter Storm Landon.
“The big difference this time is definitely going to be the temperatures,” Sellers said.
The high temperature on Thursday could get into the mid-40s, according to the forecast.
“One, we’re not seeing hours and hours of below-freezing temperatures; we are going to see that above freezing,” Sellers said. “Two, it’s going to come in a couple different rounds, so we will have times where it will be dry and above freezing.”
Before reaching the freezing point, Sellers said the system will not produce large amounts of precipitation. She said drought conditions across the region are so significant that it needs 2-8 inches of rain to get things back to normal. The amount of rain expected with this week’s system is supposed to be well below that, Sellers explained.
After the freezing rain leaves the area, Sellers said there could be “another shot” of cool weather. Early predictions indicate that the temperature will not get above the 50s next week, she said.
