Commuters who must work the day after Christmas will find sunny skies and warmer temperatures in store for Monday.
“It is safe to say that residents in your area can put the winter coats up for a bit,” meteorologist Madi Gordon said. “The weather pattern for Central Texas should be warmer than normal for the next month, at least.”
The National Weather Service predicts Monday’s high near 56 and southwest winds around 5-10 mph. Throughout the day winds will turn around and come out of the north, but should be much more calm than last week. The low temperatures overnight Monday are still predicted to be cold with a low near 27 and freeze warnings still in effect.
Tuesday will be much of the same with sunny skies and a high near 55. The day will start with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight temps will dip only into the low 40s with south winds around 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Wednesday temperatures could reach 70 degrees with south southwest winds continuing from 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Overnight temperatures are predicted around 55 with steady winds from 10-20 mph out of the south.
By Thursday, clouds will roll in, keeping the warmer temperatures on tap. Highs should be near 71 with warm southwest winds continuing at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Thursday night there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 56.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 69. In the overnight hours, clouds will dissipate and the low should be around 51.
Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 69.
“Winter is not over, by any means,” Gordon said. “But more seasonable conditions should be around for the next 30 days or so.”
