Those looking for a warming center amid expected freezing temperatures will have to look outside Killeen.
Not long after the city of Temple announced it would open warming centers Saturday evening, Killeen officials said they would not be doing so.
In response to a question from the Herald early Saturday afternoon, Janell Ford, the city's executive director of communications, said, "Hi, no we’re not, as forecasted/actual temperatures do not fall below 32 according to the National Weather Service."
The National Weather Service forecast as of 4 p.m. Saturday, told a different story, however, with the Fort Worth agency issuing a freeze warning for approximately half of the coverage area, including all of Bell County.
Specifically, Killeen is mentioned in the warning as a projected affected area.
The freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday.
The forecast low for Killeen was 31, according to the National Weather Service around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Winds are expected out of the north from 5-10 mph and gusting up to around 20 mph, the National Weather Service forecast shows.
The expected freezing temperatures may not last long, with high temperatures Sunday projected to be 57 degrees. Low temperatures throughout the week should be in the mid-30s, with the Saturday-into-Sunday low being the lowest projected minimum.
Temple warming centers
Those seeking respite from the cold have a couple of options in Temple.
The Salvation Army of Bell County, 419 W. Ave. G, opened at 3 p.m. Saturday. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and service animals are accepted in the shelter, the city of Temple said in a news release.
The shelter will close Sunday morning following breakfast.
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, will be open from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and pets are accepted in the shelter, FME News Service reported.
Looking ahead this week, high temperatures should be in the low to mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely Monday with 70% chance expected throughout the day before diminishing in the evening.
The elevated chance of rain prompted a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service with isolated thunderstorms possible.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
