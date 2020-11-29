Killeen-area residents can expect freezing weather, gusty winds and lows in the 30s in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 58, north northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 35, north northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 29.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 57, Low around 39. South winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: High near 57, Low around 38. 30% chance of rain,
Thursday: High near 53, Low around 33. 30% chance of rain,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.