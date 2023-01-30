Don’t bother getting the kids ready for school Tuesday — it’s been canceled.
As weather officials on Monday warned of freezing rain and icy conditions this week, Killeen ISD and other school districts said classes have been canceled Tuesday.
“After consulting with meteorologists and our partners at Fort Hood, Killeen ISD has made the decision to cancel all classes and close district buildings on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The safety of our students and staff will continue to be placed at the forefront of our decision-making,” according to a statement from KISD issued about 3 p.m. Monday.
Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple, Florence, Lampasas and Gatesville school districts also canceled school on Tuesday.
“We will continue to monitor weather conditions and make a decision regarding school on Wednesday once we have received conclusive information from the National Weather Service,” Copperas Cove ISD said in statement. The other school districts said much the same; however, road conditions may not be better on Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area until noon Wednesday, following a 90% chance of “wintry mix” overnight Tuesday with a low of 28.
Residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area woke up to chilling temperatures in the upper 20s Monday morning, and it didn’t get much higher throughout the day, causing school districts to cancel after-school activities Monday.
The weather caused Texas A&M University-Central Texas to close the campus at 5 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday. Central Texas College announced it was canceling classes in Killeen and Fort Hood Tuesday.
Bridge closed
At noon Monday, Killeen city officials issued a statement about closing the bridge on North W.S. Young Drive. This is a common occurrence in Killeen when weather conditions call for freezing rain or ice.
“The City of Killeen has closed W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue due to icy conditions. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling,” according to the statement.
“Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations between one tenth and one half an inch are possible,” according the National Weather Service website for the Killeen area.
“Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will likely be the first to become icy, slick and hazardous as temperatures hover at or below freezing,” Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Fort Worth, said Monday morning.
With temperatures Monday in the upper 20s, wind chill factors were in the teens, near 14 to 16 degrees, Reeves said.
Freezing rain was expected to continue overnight Monday, turning to sleet in some places. The north wind will bring wind chills into the teens for Tuesday as well.
Additionally, drivers should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency,
Texas Department of Transportation crews were out Monday pre-treating Interstate 14 bridges and overpasses with a brine solution that will help prevent ice from forming.
On Tuesday, freezing rain and sleet are likely before 10 a.m., followed by rain showers, more freezing rain and sleet by 1 p.m.. More rain is expected afternoon with thunder possible in the afternoon. Tuesday’s high will be near 32.
Chance of precipitation Tuesday is 80% with ice accumulation of around one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch possible. Sleet and a “wintry mix” of freezing rain increases to 90% Tuesday night.
“Freezing rain is liquid when it hits the ground and then freezes. Sleet is ice when it hits the ground,” according to Reeves.
Freezing rain will continue through the overnight hours Tuesday with cold north winds as well, and a low of 28.
According to Monday’s model, Reeves said the area could start to see a reduction in ice Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature near 37. Chance of precipitation is 90% with freezing rain becoming all rain later in the day.
Why no snow?
There are no predictions for snow in this week in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Reeves explained why.
There is a layer of clouds and rain that extends from the surface up about one mile. Higher than that, the air temperature is about 50 degree, Reeves said. It’s much warmer up there where snow would form, he said.
Thursday, temperatures will start to warm and rain will move off from the area. The high is expected near 48 with clouds diminishing in the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday’s overnight low is expected to be near 34.
Friday should see a return to sunny skies and a high temperature near 54. North winds will slow to 10 mph and skies will be mostly clear with a low around 33.
Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 57. The overnight low is predicted to be around 41 bringing warmer temperatures for Sunday when the high is expected to be near 62.
Warming shelter
Killeen city officials announced The Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E Ave. E,, would be opened as a warming center at noon Monday to serve lunch and will stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will open again at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close Friday at 9 a.m. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.
Some cities and county governments also announced public facilities would be closed Tuesday.
