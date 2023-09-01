Church.JPG

Charis Church hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, to celebrate the churches new beginnings and name change.

Charis Church, formerly known as Grace Christian Center, hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday to commemorate the changing of the 43-year-old church’s name change.

“It’s like a fresh start, a new season for the church and the sign,” said the Rev. Patrick Kiteley, the church’s senior pastor.

