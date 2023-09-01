Charis Church, formerly known as Grace Christian Center, hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday to commemorate the changing of the 43-year-old church’s name change.
“It’s like a fresh start, a new season for the church and the sign,” said the Rev. Patrick Kiteley, the church’s senior pastor.
When Kiteley and his wife Marlena become pastors for the church on June 11, they wanted to changed the name to Charis, because it means “grace” in Greek.
“Charis means grace but it’s a deeper meaning — it doesn’t just mean grace but it means favor and there’s some favor that God wants to put on people.” Kiteley said to KDH on why he changed the name.
Kiteley first became a pastor in Oakland, Calif., and later in Atlanta. Kitely said when he first came to the Killeen area, he and his wife instantly fell in love and felt at home.
At Friday’s ribbon-cutting event there were snacks, music and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce made an appearance to present the church a Certificate of Appreciation and flowers. About 100 people came to the event to support the church, including Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
The event ended around 1 p.m. with everyone laughing and excited for the church’s many upcoming events.
On Saturday, the church will be hosting a Charis Community Day that will include a petting zoo, video game truck, bouncy houses, food trucks, vendors, a 360 videobooth and more. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at the church, on 1401 E. Elms Road. It is free and open to the public.
For more information on Charis Church events and services, go to the church’s website at charis.church.
