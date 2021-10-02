Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Thursday in the 5600 block of Tumbled Stone Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:18 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Clear Creek Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:54 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Ronald Drive.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:48 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Springforest Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Fail to signal turn was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Elkins Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Taree Loop.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Farhills Drive.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of White Avenue.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6:47 p.m Friday in the 3900 block of Edgefield Street.
- Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Basalt Drive and Ledgestone Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:37 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday on Willow Springs Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Wisconsin Street.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 3:32 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Brown Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.