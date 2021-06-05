The Killeen area may dry out in the next few days after the past few weeks of rainy weather.
The Killeen area has received nearly 4 inches of rain in the past two weeks, according to data from Weather Underground.
Friday’s rapid storm that moved through Copperas Cove and Killeen caused damage in western Killeen off of Goodhue Drive.
The storm, which dropped more than three-quarters of an inch of rain at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in less than an hour, caused a fence to collapse.
“There’s about 100 feet of concrete slab underneath my fence,” said Steve Sheamer, a resident in the 1100 block of Goodhue Drive.
Sheamer took pictures that showed his fence that blew over and is now in the concrete ditch behind his back yard.
He said the fence began to lean after a heavy rain storm in September of 2020, but it gave out Friday evening.
“That whole thing, it just went,” Sheamer said. “It was something else.”
Since the fence was originally constructed by the city, Sheamer said he emailed photos to the city engineer in hopes that he will get a response.
He said he hopes someone in the city sees it since it is unsafe in his back yard. Portions of the fence were in places where there appears to be just a foot or so of land next to a shed on his property.
Looking ahead, rain remains in the National Weather Service forecast through Tuesday, but the chances are low, topping out at 30% on Monday.
Sky conditions look to be mostly cloudy or partly sunny for much of the week as high temperatures look to rise to the upper 80s.
Drought conditions
The recent rains have virtually wiped out drought conditions across Central Texas. During the time before the rain began several weeks ago, portions of Central Texas were in extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Now, only a large portion of Coryell County is “abnormally dry,” the lowest level of drought severity.
Bell and Lampasas counties, in their entirety, are not experiencing any drought conditions, according to the Drought Monitor.
Lake Levels
Both Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake were above normal elevation as of Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was more than 3 feet above normal elevation, while Belton Lake was more than 8 feet above average.
