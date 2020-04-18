Killeen
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at midnight Friday in the 300 block of East B Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 9:26 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Shumard Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Theft, misdemeanor, was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Chisholm Trail.
Copperas Cove
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Disorderly conduct, discharge firearm in city limits and display weapon were reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
- Welfare concern was reported at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
- Abandon motor vehicle was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
- Found property was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
- Theft was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Briscoe Court.
- Theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
- Assist another agency (North Texas Tollway Authority) was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- Welfare concern was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
- Evade arrest/detention using vehicle was reported at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street
- Missing person was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Second Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:04 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
- Suspicious person was reported at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Campbell Street.
