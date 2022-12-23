Killeen and Central Texas had a semblance of normalcy Friday morning as people bustled about, taking care of holiday shopping and daily business while frigid weather still hovered over the area.
Overnight temperatures dropped to as low as 11 degrees by 6 a.m. Friday, according to Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Peak wind gusts of around 35 mph overnight dropped wind chills to as low as minus 8, Reeves said, looking at data from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Thursday’s low of 11 degrees shattered the previous record of 21 degrees on Dec. 23, set in 1953. The overnight low of 13 on Dec. 22 also broke the previous record of 25 in 2008, according to meteorologist Matt Stalley.
The digital sign at an auto dealership on the Interstate 14 access road read, “Baby it’s cold outside,” a nod to the popular holiday song originally written in 1944 by Frank Loesser.
At a nearby QuikTrip, Fort Hood soldier Christopher Truss stood slightly hunched, leaning against his vehicle and bracing himself as wind rushed while he was pumping gasoline.
Though temperatures were colder than normal for the area, Truss — who is from northeast Texas — did not seem bothered by it.
“I’ve worked outside most of my life, so I just get used to it,” he said.
Being from the northern part of the state, Truss said he has experienced, and heard about, harsh winters.
“I think it’s pretty normal,” he said. “It goes through cycles. When I was growing up, there was a time when (there) was like two and a half feet of snow on the ground.”
Truss added that he knew people who remembered lakes near Dallas freezing over.
“I think it’s just part of (winter),” he said.
Central Texas has seen a few cold snaps in the past couple of winters, with the most debilitating one being Winter Storm Uri in 2021, when snow and ice ravaged the area.
In February 2022, thick sheets of ice also made travel treacherous along the interstate during a span of two to three days.
This time, however, there was no precipitation.
“That’s what I’ve been saying,” Truss said. “If it was snowing or raining, we would’ve been done for. We would’ve been locked up — everything.”
Despite having no precipitation, there were small patches of ice along the I-14 access road, major thoroughfares and small roadways in front of businesses and from seemingly unknown water sources.
One such icy area was seen along East Stan Schlueter Loop near the QuikTrip and McDonald’s, forcing drivers to slow to a crawl as they navigated the turn onto the road leading to the fast-food restaurant, First National Bank Central Texas and Hallmark Cafe.
Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart told the Herald in an email Friday morning that the police department received five calls of broken water lines spraying water into the roadway, causing it to freeze over, between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. It is unclear, however, if that is what happened on Stan Schlueter Loop.
Along with those calls for service, the police department also responded to four calls of welfare checks on individuals in the cold and three animal welfare calls for dogs left in the cold or in a garage, Gearhart said.
Jim Kubinski, the Killeen fire chief, told the Herald Friday that his department did not receive any weather-related calls for service until around 10 a.m. Friday.
“That is typically because of the fact that the deep freeze hits overnight,” Kubinski said over the phone. “When the sun comes out and things start to warm up, anything that froze that expanded and broke the pipes, it stays intact overnight; it’s once the sun comes out and it thaws that the water starts leaking.”
Power outages
Electricity provider Oncor reported Friday morning that more than 1,000 customers were without power in the Harker Heights area.
According to Oncor’s power outage map, 1,068 households and businesses were without power around 10 a.m. The temperature outside at that time was 15, with a wind chill of negative 3. The freezing temperatures were brought on by an arctic front that hit the Killeen-Harker Heights area on Thursday.
“The sustained high winds we experienced yesterday and throughout the night, with gusts up to 50 mph, were a major cause of the local power outages and equipment damage we’ve experienced across our service area, including Central Texas,” said Jose Guzman, area manager for Oncor. “Today, we are also seeing additional stress on our systems and equipment due to the many hours of sustained low temperatures and negative wind chills.”
Guzman said the high winds caused damage to electrical infrastructure — namely power lines. Workers have also been met with challenging conditions.
“The continued low temperatures and high usage has also put additional stress on our equipment, which can lead to outages and impacted equipment have weakened parts from previous storms,” Guzman said.
By Friday afternoon, the number for Harker Heights was 281 customers affected with hundreds more in the area surrounding Harker Heights.
The National Weather Service is still looking at a few days before temperatures warm up above freezing. Temperatures could warm up into the mid-30s on Saturday and to the mid-40s on Sunday.
Low temperatures look to continue to stay below freezing until Tuesday evening. Though overnight temperatures could be below freezing for the next few nights, Reeves said the National Weather Service is not likely to issue anymore wind chill advisories or hard freeze warnings as it did Thursday evening.
The warming trend should continue throughout the week. By Thursday, temperatures could be near 70.
Warming Centers
Multiple area organizations have offered to open their doors for those seeking respite from the cold. In Killeen, the Moss Rose Community Center opened Thursday and will stay open through Sunday morning.
Peter Perez, Killeen’s director of Homeland Security and emergency management, said via Kubinski that 16 people stayed at the warming center Thursday night.
The community center, 1103 E. Avenue E, is expected to close after a breakfast meal service to allow the center to be cleaned. It is expected to reopen 6 p.m. Sunday evening and close again Monday morning, city officials said in a news conference.
In a media handout at Wednesday’s news conference, the city mentioned other shelters in Killeen: Families in Crisis (412 E. Sprott St.) and Jesus Hope & Love Mission (818 N. 4th St.). The Salvation Army in Temple (419 W. Avenue G), is also an emergency shelter.
In Harker Heights, Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail) and Harker Heights Police Department (402 Indian Trail) will be used as warming centers.
In Copperas Cove, Fairview Community Church (1202 Veterans Ave.) will be a warming center. The church expected to open Thursday and will remain open through Tuesday. During that time, food will be available, and a couple of other rooms will be opened for people who need a quiet place to sleep, the church’s pastor, Mike Harrigan, said.
