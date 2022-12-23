Killeen and Central Texas had a semblance of normalcy Friday morning as people bustled about, taking care of holiday shopping and daily business while frigid weather still hovered over the area.

Overnight temperatures dropped to as low as 11 degrees by 6 a.m. Friday, according to Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Weather 2.JPG

The sign at an auto dealership in Killeen reads 14 degrees Fahrenheit around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning. An Arctic blast swept throughout the area Thursday.
Weather 1.JPG

The sign of an auto dealership in Killeen gives a nod to the line of a popular holiday song written in 1944 as it scrolls its messages Friday morning. A cold front slammed into the Central Texas area Thursday afternoon.
Weather 4 12-23.JPG

Ice from an unknown water source builds up in front of a fast-food restaurant on East Stan Schlueter Loop on Friday. The Killeen Police Department reportedly responded to five calls of broken water pipes spraying water on the roadway between Thursday and Friday.

