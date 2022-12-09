For the United Way of Greater Fort Hood area, employees in Killeen’s Community Development department raised more than $1,200 during a “big’o Texas Frito Pie and Dessert Sale” on Friday at Killeen City Hall.
Themed “Future Focus,” the fundraising event that included the city’s Libraries Division employees featured food from the Texas Chili Company of Fort Worth and homemade desserts.
More than 60 people were served during the three-hour, lunchtime campaign, city employees said.
All of the proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area and its 19 member agencies. The organization provided nearly $500,000 in service contracts during the last fiscal year. Killeen employees contributed or otherwise were responsible for more than $69,000 in United Way fundraising.
