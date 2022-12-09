United Way

Employees with Killeen's Community Development department and Libraries Division serve customers at City Hall on Friday during a Frito Pie sale to raise money for the United Way of Greater Fort Hood area.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

For the United Way of Greater Fort Hood area, employees in Killeen’s Community Development department raised more than $1,200 during a “big’o Texas Frito Pie and Dessert Sale” on Friday at Killeen City Hall.

Themed “Future Focus,” the fundraising event that included the city’s Libraries Division employees featured food from the Texas Chili Company of Fort Worth and homemade desserts.

