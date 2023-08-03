Editor’s Note: This story recently published in the Harker Heights Herald Progress 2023 special section. Pick up a free copy of that magazine at the Herald’s office, 1809 Florence Road, Killeen.
Harker Heights has seen the opening of several new businesses in the past 12 months, with others due to open for business by the end of the year.
The new Chuy’s Harker Heights location opened for business at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway on July 27. The Austin-based Tex-Mex chain is known for its authentic, fresh food, and eclectic design, according to a news release.
Menu favorites include the Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Big as Yo’ Face Burritos.
The local diner features quirky décor, to include an Elvis shrine, metal palm trees, a hand-carved wooden school of fish hanging from the hubcap-covered ceiling.
Pictures of local dogs were collected earlier this year and are featured on the La Chihuahua Bar “Dog Wall.” Patrons who bring a picture of their dog when they dine will get a free appetizer.
“We are so excited to start serving lunch and dinner daily here in Bell County and offer a hometown location for our loyal customers between Austin and Waco,” said Jenn Reid, Chuy’s Harker Heights General Manager. “We look forward to offering our popular Tex-Mex favorites while partnering with this amazing community full of military and healthcare heroes.”
The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they close at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, patrons can enjoy drink specials and $5 chips and dips during happy hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“There are a number of new and exciting opportunities that the city is currently working,” according to Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
Also new to the Harker Heights commercial scene, Black Bear Diner opened earlier this year along Central Texas Expressway in the former Richard Rawlings’ Garage location.
In the personal care category, Elements Massage and About Face both opened for business this year in the city.
Located in the Market Heights shopping center, Elements Massage offers massages for therapeutic, rejuvenation, recovery, and relief. To help reduce stress, boost the body’s natural defenses, promote healing, or reduce aches and pains, massages can enhance quality of life.
In the same shopping center, About Face is a premier medical spa and wellness center offering treatments for face and body, as well as weight loss services. Appointments can be booked by phone or online.
Texas Luxe Realty recently opened for business as well, with an office on Pan American Drive.
Looking ahead, ClearSky Rehabilitation should be operational by the end of the summer.
The 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital is under construction just east of the Seton Medical Center Harker Heights on Central Texas Expressway.
Gambit Social House, located east of Community Park on FM 2410, is projected to open in September.
Planet Fitness is also expected to open for business by the end of the year, Bark said.
The city continues to work out the details of what will happen with the parcel of land behind City Hall.
The City Council gave approval for the 3.2-acre to be sold for the purpose of commercial development.
However, the development must be compatible with nearby Carl Levin Park and be available for joint-use by the city.
Bark said the growth and development on the horizon is bright.
“Market Heights is reporting low vacancies,” Bark said. “Harker Heights remains a strong destination for commercial business.”
