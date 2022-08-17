The inside of the former Vista College in Killeen will soon be stripped bare as a Lockhart-based auction service is set to host a live auction beginning 10 a.m. Saturday at the campus, 1001 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
Anything and everything must sell, according to a Facebook event post about the auction, from copiers to urinals.
“We will be selling Everything to the BARE SLAB,” FLS Auction, Inc. posted on its website about the auction.
Items to be auctioned off by FLS Auction, Inc., include Dell laptop computers, LCD monitors, phone systems, Cisco networking equipment, Linksys switches and wireless hubs, copy machines, printers, office furniture, lateral and vertical filing cabinets, office workstations, classroom tables and shelving.
Items specific to the college and the trades it taught include complete residential and commercial HVAC systems, HVAC tools, new copper wire, cosmetology stations and shampoo sinks.
According to the FLS Auction website, there will be a 10% onsite premium fee added as well as a 4% fee for using a debit or credit card.
Vista College abruptly closed in October of 2021, citing financial difficulties in a sudden email to students.
The college specialized in healthcare, business, and technology trade certificates and associate degrees.
