No matter the age, everyone should keep up with swimming and water safety tips. This is especially true now that local schools are out for summer break.
Water safety could mean the difference between life and death. According to the Children Safety Network, nearly 900 children and adolescents from 0-19 years die from unintentional drowning in the U.S.
Drowning is the leading cause of children ages 1-4 and the third leading cause of children ages 5-19. The CDC reports that an estimated 3,960 adults die annually from unintentional drowning, including boating-related incidents. That is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
Terri Young of Killeen, the owner of Young’s Sporting, says she has heard of too many children drowning that could have been prevented.
“It’s so sad to hear these stories because all of them are preventable,” she said.
Young has been teaching swimming lessons for 42 years and is very adamant about water safety.
One of the water safety tips Young teaches her students is how to float on their back and what to do if they fall in a body of water.
“I always say that if you fall in, don’t panic, just turn around and go back where you started.” she said.
Young advises that you should never push someone into a pool because you don’t know their swimming ability.
“It may seem fun, but it is just dangerous.” Young said.
Risk factors
According to the Children Safety Network, multiple risk factors contribute to the large number of drownings each year.
- The lack of or minimal swimming ability
- Lack of barriers controlling access to water
- Lack of supervision
- Proximity to bodies of water
- Failure to wear life jackets
- Alcohol consumption
- Medical disorders that affect mobility or function
Risk prevention tips
The Children Safety Network gives these tips on how to counteract the risk factors that contribute the most to unintentional drowning of all age groups:
- Pools should have a 4-foot-tall, four-sided barrier surrounding the pool with self-closing and self-locking gates. This prevents little ones from wandering too close to the water and falling in.
- Everyone of all ages should learn basic swimming skills. Young advises that people constantly practice swimming and holding your breath. This helps keep the body prepared for swimming conditions and gives swimmers a higher chance of survival if involved in a swimming accident.
- Have constant and attentive supervision over teens and children swimming, even if you believe they are good swimmers.
- Children should always wear life vests or floaties when playing at a lake, beach or large pond.
These water safety tips are suitable for all ages.
