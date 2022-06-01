Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.