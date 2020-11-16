Front brings in week of cooler temps to area

A cold front from the north late Saturday and early Sunday brought windy conditions to the Killeen area.
Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, said the system which brought cooler weather to the area was expected to shift to the south on Monday.
“Probably by Friday we should be in the upper 70s,” Sanchez said on Sunday, adding that we can expect a dry and pleasant week, with rain chances increasing by Sunday.
Sanchez also said this week should make for good weather for activities such as walking and outdoor holiday decorating.
Bell County currently has a conditions ranging from no drought to abnormally dry to moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell and Lampasas Counties currently have abnormally dry conditions.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing moderate drought, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 624.08 feet, which is 2.08 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.35 which is .65 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast is expected to be sunny, with a high near 70, with a calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Monday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 41, with an east southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 72, with calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 44, with east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 74, low around 53.
Thursday: High near 79, low around 55.
Friday: High near 77, low around 57
