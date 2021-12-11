HARKER HEIGHTS — After being scaled back last year because of the pandemic, the ever popular Harker Heights Frost Fest was officially back in town Friday evening marked by several hundred residents crowding into Community Park.
The event also featured 40 vendors showcasing a variety of items and services with the final event of the evening being the showing of “Elf,” the December movie in the park sponsored by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department in the softball complex.
Attendees took up nearly all the available parking spaces, officials said.
Sara Biggs, activities center coordinator, told the Herald, “The turnout is beyond our expectations and we’re thrilled! Santa is here, a super slide, a trackless train, market vendors, and a performance by the Western Flyers bringing their own brand of country swing, fast fiddles and favorite music of the season to the Frost Fest.”
People of all ages stood in long lines to await their favorite attractions such as the super slide, trackless train, Santa tent, and the snow making bubble next to the Smile Doctors display table.
Activities and Special Events Manager Adam Trujillo told the Herald, “We’re excited to have Frost Fest back this year. This event is the best part of my job. I always like working on this project and seeing families having a great time together.”
