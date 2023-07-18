HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s “Popsicles in the Park” program, provided free icy treats and fun games Tuesday at the Purser Family Park in Heights, to celebrate National Parks & Rec Month.
“It’s a fun way to get people out,” said Adam Trujillo, Harker Heights activities and special events manager. “We use our on-the-go Heights trailer with all the games and things like that just so kids can experience the parks that they already use with some extra fun toys.”
The event takes place at a different local park every Tuesday in the month of July from 10 a.m. to noon.
Last week, the program took the Heights trailer to Carl Levin Park in Heights and next Tuesday it will be going to the Harker Heights Community Park.
The Heights Parks and Recreations program brought giant checkers to the park, along with jump ropes, hoola-hoops and much more.
Kids and adults gathered around the mini freezer to choose their popsicles from dozens of different flavors. Some individuals have been to the event before, while others were shocked to get a sweet treat on Tuesday.
“I just think with this heat its a really good idea to keep the kids cool,” said Amy Bias, who was at the park Tuesday with her children.
The last Saturday of the month, on July 29, the program will be hosting a “Splash Bash” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kern Park in Heights.
The event will include water balloon fights, water guns, slip-and-slides and more.
For more information on future events with Parks and Recreation go to harkerheights.gov or the Harker Heights Public Library facebook page.
