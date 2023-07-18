HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s “Popsicles in the Park” program, provided free icy treats and fun games Tuesday at the Purser Family Park in Heights, to celebrate National Parks & Rec Month.

“It’s a fun way to get people out,” said Adam Trujillo, Harker Heights activities and special events manager. “We use our on-the-go Heights trailer with all the games and things like that just so kids can experience the parks that they already use with some extra fun toys.”

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

