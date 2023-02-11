GAS PRICES

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area dropped by more than a dime from a week ago. National organization AAA cites lower demand and lower oil prices.

“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine’s Day,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through next week.”

