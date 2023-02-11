The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area dropped by more than a dime from a week ago. National organization AAA cites lower demand and lower oil prices.
“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine’s Day,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through next week.”
In the area, the average price was $2.97 on Friday, which is 11 cents lower than last week’s average and 15 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.78 per gallon at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2900 S. Clear Creek Road. The same location reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.73 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.79 at H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users, but the data was from Friday. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.73 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.79. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.63 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.88 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, and Murphy USA, reportedly were selling the least expensive diesel at $3.89 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.78 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.77.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.01, which is a 10-cent decrease from last week and 15 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.42 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 5 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 6 cents lower than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.