The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area continues to increase, and it is already much higher than this time a year ago.
In the area, the average price was $3.15 on Friday, which is 15 cents higher than last week’s average and 21 cents higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Friday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.88 per gallon at The Super Quick Food Mart at 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. The same location also reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.89 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.91 at numerous locations, including Walmart Neighborhood Market at 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. The same location reportedly sold the cheapest diesel in Harker Heights at $3.99 per gallon. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.99. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $4.05 per gallon on Friday.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at 7-Eleven, 501 N. First St., but the data was from early Friday, GasBuddy.com users reported. Multiple locations, including H-E-B at 2990-A E. Business Highway 190 reportedly were selling the least expensive diesel at $3.99 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.91 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 325 37th St., according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.97.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.14, which is a 14-cent increase from last week and 13 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.51 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 12 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 16 cents higher than a year ago.
According to AAA, multiple things are playing into higher prices at the pump. The agency reported this week that warmer than normal weather across the country has compelled more drivers to get behind the wheel in January, increasing demand.
A falling dollar is also partially to blame for increased crude oil prices, which as of Wednesday was $80.15 per barrel, AAA reported. Global oil demand may also continue to rise throughout the year as China reopens its economy following strict COVID-19 restrictions.
