GAS PRICES

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area dropped from a week ago. National organization AAA cites higher supply.

“Despite rising gas demand and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in total supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through the weekend,” AAA reported on Thursday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Rest assured, if you are NOT in Biden's administration, you don't know PRECISELY what our petroleum supplies are.

...

That said, prices were all across our consumer economy were much lower on January 5th of 2022.

...

I take no consolation in the suffering of others, especially my brothers and sisters who are facing economic struggles they didn't cause.

...

America is hurting, and the Biden administration does nothing, the same nothing as consequences of recent the communist Chinese spy balloon episode.

...

Please make the bad man return to his home.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.