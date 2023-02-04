The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area dropped from a week ago. National organization AAA cites higher supply.
“Despite rising gas demand and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in total supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through the weekend,” AAA reported on Thursday.
In the area, the average price was $3.08 on Friday, which is 7 cents lower than last week’s average and 5 cents higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.86 per gallon at QuikTrip at 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 304. The other QuikTrip, 806 E. Central Texas Expressway, reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.87 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users, but the data was from Friday. The only locations in Harker Heights, other than Sam’s Club, with a price for diesel in Harker Heights on GasBuddy.com were Cefco at 500 Knights Way at $3.97 — from Thursday — and Walmart Neighborhood Market, 960 Knights Way at $3.99 — from Friday. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.82. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.80 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.95 per gallon at H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. H-E-B and Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, reportedly were selling the least expensive diesel at $3.97 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.86 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 325 37th St., according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.95.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.11, which is a 3-cent decrease from last week and 2 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.48 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 3 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 6 cents higher than a year ago.
(1) comment
Rest assured, if you are NOT in Biden's administration, you don't know PRECISELY what our petroleum supplies are.
...
That said, prices were all across our consumer economy were much lower on January 5th of 2022.
...
I take no consolation in the suffering of others, especially my brothers and sisters who are facing economic struggles they didn't cause.
...
America is hurting, and the Biden administration does nothing, the same nothing as consequences of recent the communist Chinese spy balloon episode.
...
Please make the bad man return to his home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.