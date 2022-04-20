Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of habitation, forced entry reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3300 block of Christina Lane.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm reported at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Skylark Circle.
Assault of pregnant person reported at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Theft reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road.
Violation of parole warrant reported at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Park Street and Avenue G.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Attas Avenue.
Assault reported at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fairview Drive.
Narcotics investigation reported at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fairview Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Circle M Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Indecent exposure reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass reported at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Public intoxication reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East D Avenue and North Gray Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Tiger Drive.
Assault reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Joshua Taylor Drive.
Theft reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Unreasonable noise reported at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Forgery of a government document, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information reported at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Coy Drive and Lutheran Church Road.
Arrest, agency assist for burglary, grand theft auto, criminal mischief, criminal extradition, fugitive from justice reported at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Coy Drive and Lutheran Church Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 6:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Illegal dumping reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Texas Street.
Abandonment, endangering a child, criminal negligence reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Curry Avenue and South Fifth Street.
Assault reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Theft reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for failure to comply with registration requirements, violation change of address reported at 4:43 Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Runaway return reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Runaway reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Indecent assault reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arrest for criminal trespass, safekeeping reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Organized retail theft reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for assault with bodily injury and family violence reported at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Mountain Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Recovered vehicle reported at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Prowler reported at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Reckless driver reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft reported at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Shots fired reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Seventh Street.
