Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday that a portion of eastbound Interstate 14 is expected to be closed completely Wednesday evening, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The closed portion is expected to be between Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville to Farm-to-Market Road 2410 in Belton. The closure is to allow crews to make repairs to the columns of the bridge structure over Nolan Creek, according to a TxDOT news release.
Traffic on Interstate 14 will be diverted to the expressway at the Paddy Hamilton Road exit and will re-enter the interstate “just east” of the Simmons Road exit in Belton, the release said.
Cross traffic on Simmons Road will be detoured east and west as necessary, the release said.
“Motorists should expect to encounter additional traffic control, congestion and delays along the South Central TX Expressway and the FM 2410/Simmons Rd intersection, within the project area,” TxDOT said in the release.
