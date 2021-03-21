Full day workshop, regular meeting on Killeen Council agenda

Tuesday is shaping up to be a long day for the Killeen City Council.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the council will take part in a special workshop on the city’s newest comprehensive plan, currently being developed by Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc. The workshop will take place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, according to the City of Killeen website.
The new plan was approved by a 6-1 council vote in November, at a cost of $349,140. The council is set to receive a presentation on the planning process and discuss specific components of the plan, according to the workshop agenda.
This workshop is open to the public but will not include a public forum.
Following this workshop, the council will hold it’s regular meeting at Killeen City Hall.
In addition to a Killeen Star Award Presentation, at the meeting the council will consider resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Killeen and the Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) for a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) event.
The regular council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.