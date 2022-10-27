Fall finally feels like it’s here with cooler weather, Halloween weekend, and events like the Killeen Fall Festival, Barktoberfest, Centex Chilipalooza, the Monster Dash 5K and 10K Family Run, and much more.
Local Events
The Retiree Golf Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. On-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Cost is $60 per person and includes lunch.
The Community Fall Resource Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be resources and information on about transportation, housing, medical care, wellness, employment, and financial planning.
The second annual Centex Chilipalooza will be Oct. 28 and 29 at The Pit Stop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville. There will be live music, a raffle and door prizes from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 28. The chili cook-off, carnival, trunk or treat, auction, and car show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
The City of Killeen’s Fall Festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. This free event will feature a haunted mansion, candy, bounce houses, games, ax throwing, hayrides, and more.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting Barktoberfest from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be vendors, food trucks, adoptable animals from the Bell County Animal Shelter, free live music by the Austin Polka Band at 1 p.m., and more at this free event.
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting performances of its new production, “She Loves Me,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets range from $17 to $27 and can be purchased in advance at https://www.showpass.com/shelovesme/.
The annual Retiree Health Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Carl. R. Darnall Army Medical Center, 36065 Santa Fe Ave., Fort Hood. There will be vaccines administered, health screenings, and information at this event.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host its Halloween Party at 9 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be a costume contest, mystery drinks and more.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a Halloween Clean Up from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30. All interested volunteers are invited to meet at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants. For questions, contact KCCB Executive DirectorRoxanne Flores at rflores@copperascovetx.gov.
The Tilted Kilt, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting its Spooktacular Grand Opening Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be daily specials, bounce houses, ax throwing, games, karaoke and more.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Wednesday Wellness Walks every first and third Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This free walk is for seniors ages 50 and up. All fitness levels are welcome.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Junior League of Bell County Monster Dash 5K and 10K Family Fun Run will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Pepper Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Temple. Race day registration is $45 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Go to https://bit.ly/3TFPtK8 for more information.
The Child and Youth Services Harvest Fall Fest will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. There will be a pumpkin hunt, face painting, trunk-or-treat, and more for this free event open to military children.
The Journey Church Killeen, 5300 Bunny Trail, is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Go to www.thejourneykilleen.com for more information.
SignatureCare Emergency Center Killeen is hosting a Trunk or Treat event with free candy, themed trunks, and more from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
R and S Natural and The Body Lab, 4002 Watercrest Road in Killeen, is hosting a Boo Bash from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be a pumpkin patch, haunted spa, trunk or treat, bounce houses, vendors, and more.
First Baptist Church Killeen, 3310 S. W.S. Young Drive, will host its Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be candy, live entertainment, activities, and more at this free event.
The First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch will be from Oct. 14- 31 at 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen. The patch is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Entry is free. There will also be hayrides, food, activities, and more available.
The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in play groups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a dedication ceremony for the renaming of the new Bob and Sue Dunlap Serenity Garden and the Stew and Mari Meyer Storywalk at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 followed by a garden story time. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Spooky Skelebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. There will be spooky stories, a robot obstacle course, games, crafts, and more at this free event. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Joey Green and Jason Herrin, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Oct. 28.Schoepf’s will also host its secondannual Bulls & BBQ Bull Ridingevent from at noon Oct. 29. General admission is $10. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 28. Cover: $10. Hyway Traveler will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 29. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
the Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28. The Halloween Party will also be from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 with music by a live DJ.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music from Olivia Harms at 4 p.m. Oct. 30.
Sean’s Pub, 1827 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, will host its Halloween Bash with live music by Free Ransom and karaoke with DJ Octavius at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will also be a costume contest, drink specials, and more. No cover.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
