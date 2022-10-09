KILLEEN–The 43rd annual Fest-of-All at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Academy is in the books for this year and organizers are happy to say that it was a success.
Although it will be some days before all the receipts are tallied and all the donations counted, Event Coordinator Renate Kaaa was pleased with the turnout.
“We usually welcome between 3,000 and 4,000 each year and it seems like we’ve had more than that this year,” Kaaa said. With the pandemic virtually over, crowds seemed to be enjoying everything the grounds at the church had to offer.
There were over 20 food booths, each sponsored by a different ministry the church supports. There was various food items from all over the world as well as shaved ice, cool drinks and some good ol’ fashioned barbeque.
Kaaa began to prepare for the event many months ago and, together with her team of volunteers and sponsors, worked very hard to organize this year’s activities.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the many people who support the church in its efforts to minister to everyone,” Kaa said. “We appreciate everyone who donated time and effort to bring the community together for this event.”
The Killeen Police and Fire departments were on hand to provide security, traffic control and their own community service. Kaa praised the Bell County Sheriff’s office and Constable for their efforts in supporting the church events.
Father Chris Downey welcomed guests and could be seen enjoying the company of children and families seated under the large awning set up for the auction.
The Fest-of-All brought together families and parishioners for a worthy cause. All donations will go toward the church’s many projects and ministries.
“We are blessed to have so many generous people who come out to support the church and academy,” Kaa said. “We couldn’t do it alone.”
