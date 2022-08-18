This weekend, get out of the house and try something new and fun with something like goat yoga, a 5K run, a trip to the museum, a local fundraising event and more. Read on for more details.
Local Events
The City of Killeen’s inaugural Tipsy 5K Fun Run will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Stonetree Golf Course, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Registration is $30 per runner, and registrants 21 and older will have the option of purchasing an additional wristband that will entitle them to three beers after the race. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/Tipsy5KFunRun to sign up. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Title Boxing Club, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host Goat Yoga from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Cost starts at $30 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3wbILSr to reserve a spot.
The second annual Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Scholarship Golf Tournament will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road. Registration for this two-player scramble is $65 per person, and includes one round of golf with a shared cart, range balls, lunch, door prizes, and swag bags. On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Scholarships will benefit deserving CCISD high school seniors.
Corkys Comediaen Español (Comedy in Spanish) will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Corkys Comedy Club inside Tour Temple, 13 S. Second St., Temple. There will be entertainment by four Spanish-speaking comedians throughout the night. Tickets are $20 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3A1F2aZ to purchase in advance.
The Agape Mental Health Awareness 5K Fun Run/Walk will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Lions Club Park, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Registration is $20 per person. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/Agape5Kfunrunwalk to sign up.
The Negrete Firefighter Foundation’s annual fundraising event will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at Camp Triumph, 1203 Pecan Grove Drive, Copperas Cove. There will be a silent auction, food trucks, live entertainment, bounce houses, go karts, swimming, live music and more. Entry fee is $10 for adults, $6 for children, and proceeds go toward scholarships for future firefighters.
The Lone Star Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Entry fee is $9 and military members get a $1 discount.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will have an exact replica of the DeLorean vehicle at the screening of “Back to the Future” from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Pictures will be available for free outside the theater. Go to https://thebeltoniantheatre.com for showtimes.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, will host its monthly Books and Brews book club from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24. The group will discuss “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host Breakfast Bingo from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20. This event is free and family friendly.
The Back-to-School Pop Up Shop will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be a school supply drive, vendors, food, and more available. Entry is $1 per person.
The City of Temple’s Touch-a-Truck event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Children of all ages will be invited to climb onto fire trucks and other vehicles at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3A6b6KN to register for free.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting its Local Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20. There will be 25 authors in attendance to meet, talk about writing, and more. All ages are welcome. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will host its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Aug. 19- 25, will be “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” at 8:30 p.m. and “Top Gun: Maverick” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by Megan Brucker from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 19.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Wes Hayden and Darrin Morris, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Aug. 19.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 19. Cover: $10. Tumbleweed Hill will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 20. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 21.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Everett Wren Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Automatic Weekend at 8 p.m. Aug. 20, and Eley Buckat 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
The Black & White Afro-Caribbean Night will be at 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be live music by Lady Shacklin and DJ Specs. General admission is $25 in advance, and $35 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3dEiKEQ to purchase tickets.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting the “Explore Lampasas” local history series, in partnership with the Lampasas Public Library, at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 for kids ages 5 to 13 years old. Sign up at the museum to participate. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
