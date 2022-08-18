farmers market 5.JPG

Roane of Slice of Heaven poses for the camera as she sells their first customers some fresh veggies. Slice of Heaven is a microfarm on Fuller Lane in Harker Heights in May 2022.

 Taylor Cooper | Herald

This weekend, get out of the house and try something new and fun with something like goat yoga, a 5K run, a trip to the museum, a local fundraising event and more. Read on for more details.

Local Events

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.