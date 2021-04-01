Residents who live along the Lampasas River watershed may be able to receive funding to install a septic system or replace a failing one.
Funding is available up to $8,000 to cover the installation or replacement of 15 septic systems, according to a news release from Lisa Prcin, Texas A&M AgriLife Research associate.
The Lampasas River watershed encompasses parts of Mills, Hamilton, Lampasas, Coryell, Burnet, Bell and Williamson counties.
The grants are being secured by the Lampasas River Watershed Partnership, the release said.
To receive an application packet, contact Ryan Gerlich, extension program specialist, 979-458-4185 or RGerlich@tamu.edu.
Eligible applicants must live within the watershed, have a single-family home served by a septic system, own the property, use the home as the primary residence, have a failing or no septic system or have a septic system that is inappropriate for the soil type. Priority will be given to properties within 2,000 feet of an impacted body of water.
