For local independent contractors and small businesses that are taking a financial hit due to the coronavirus crisis, relief is on the way.
With the recent approval of a $350 billion stimulus package titled Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act), close to $349 billion will be offered in paycheck protection loans.
There is also another relief option offered to both parties called the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The federally-guaranteed loan is offered through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
The paycheck protection loan “is convertible to a grant after six months” and must be applied through a local lender, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“I would encourage any contractor to work through a local lender in any circumstance,” he told the Herald on Thursday. “SBA approved local lenders are listed in the directory on the chamber’s website.”
Applications for the payback protection loans begin Friday through the SBA website for small businesses and sole proprietorships. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply on April 10.
According to the SBA, businesses, nonprofits, veterans organizations, and tribal businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for a loan.
Crutchfield said the Chamber is letting local businesses know about the programs “everyday all day.”
