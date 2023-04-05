“Restored” is a program in the Central Texas area, sponsored by the National Domestic Violence Relief Collaborative, with a fundraiser coming to Killeen on April 22.
The “Sowing Seeds of Love Spring Banquet” is an inaugural fundraising event to support the Restored program.
The event, open to the public, will be held at Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Center at 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
The evening which begins at 6 p.m. will include a meal, entertainment, several raffles and more.
Tickets are $40 and on sale now. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/42Zvvix. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The dinner menu will include chicken piccata, pasta, cannoli and a variety of vegetables from Kasaundra Hamilton, owner of Kas in the Kitchen. Desserts include cream puffs, tiramisu and Italian cookies from Monique Aviles, owner of The Pastry Witch. There will also be a cash bar.
Local entertainers include Kas the Poetess and Shake the Poet and musical performances by Courtney Rose and guitarist Scott Taylor.
Ticket holders will have a chance to win several raffle items such as a couples getaway in Salado, a family fun day, date night packages, Swarovski jewelry and more.
Suggested attire for the event is dressy cocktail to include suit jackets for the gentlemen.
The National Domestic Violence Collaborative was founded in 2020 by Killeen native Audrey Prosper, who also works for the Herald. The organization is a national community of survivors and advocates whose mission is to raise the national standard of advocacy and radically reduce the number of people impacted by domestic violence.
DJ Piggie from Kiss 103.1 FM, along with Prosper, will co-host as mistress of ceremonies for the event.
“The ‘Restored’ program is a world-class healing center and transitional housing program designed to help women and children escape and thrive after abuse,” according to Prosper. “It uniquely addresses the whole person: spiritually, emotionally, mentally, physically, relationally, educationally, and economically,”
The plan for the program is to “begin with a pilot version where we purchase one home in Central Texas that will serve five women and their children. In addition, we are building an online academy/cohort portion to be offered online for survivors to access nationwide,” Prosper said. “The goal is for women and children to go from harmed to healed and from homeless to homeownership.”
