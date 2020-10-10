COPPERAS COVE — One local organization and a Copperas Cove business partnered with another nonprofit organization for the third consecutive year to raise money to benefit those battling cancer.
Moving With the Military and HomeBase in Copperas Cove teamed up with Pink Warrior Angels of Texas on Saturday.
The block party coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Copperas Cove football “pink out” game, which was supposed to be Friday but was moved to this week, said Julie Moser, founder and executive director of Pink Warrior Angels.
Moser said the event was critical to the organization, because the coronavirus pandemic forced them to hold events virtually or not at all.
“As an organization, we have to really recoup those funds that we normally get that we didn’t,” Moser said. “And we have way more people asking for help because of COVID.”
Pink Warrior Angels helps those battling any type of cancer. The group helps with necessities, such as food, mortgage payments or other bills.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, Moser said the organization has helped with an average of around $20,000 per month.
Mark Dremel, general manager of HomeBase, said when he agreed to partner with Pink Warrior Angels three years ago, it was because it hit close to home.
“I believe it’s a great cause,” Dremel said, “because I’ve had family members who have been through the cancer.”
The block party continues until 3 p.m. today.
