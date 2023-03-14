A friend of the late Joe Lombardi and his wife, Sherry Hoffpauir, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the former radio disc jockey and Copperas Cove athletic play-by-play announcer.
Lombardi — known affectionately as the “Voice of the Bulldawgs” for calling Cove High sports games — died Thursday at the age of 75 due to complications from pneumonia.
The fundraiser, with a goal of $20,000, had raised $2,550 from 32 donors as of around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“Every donation — whether it’s $5 or $100 — is helping,” Hoffpauir said Tuesday. “I appreciate everybody; they’ve been so kind, and I feel real blessed. And I know Joe appreciates it, too.”
Funds received that exceed the amount of expenses will go for a scholarship fund that the family plans to begin, Hoffpauir said. Once set up, scholarships would be available for high school seniors who desire to study broadcasting in college.
The $20,000 goal is for funeral and medical expenses.
Lombardi spent about 10 days in the hospital, Hoffpauir said, adding her husband had a small insurance policy from the 1980s, but it wasn’t enough to cover all the funeral and medical bills.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Bulldawg Gymnasium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St.
Since Bulldawg games were broadcast on the school district’s website, Hoffpauir said some of the district’s employees are preparing a compilation of some of Lombardi’s memorable calls for the ceremony, including his famous catchphrase for signing off: “Goodnight and go Dawgs.”
One post on social media that has gained traction in the wake of Lombardi’s death is one suggesting the school district should honor his legacy by renaming the football stadium after him.
Lombardi served as play-by-play announcer for the football program — and other sports — for 45 years.
“I don’t expect that, and I’m sure Joe doesn’t either,” Hoffpauir said. “But, we’re grateful that they named the broadcast booth up in the press box after him.
“We’re just grateful for that. And we’re grateful for everybody who is a fan of Joe’s.”
Hoffpauir also touched on her late husband’s unconditional love for others.
“It didn’t matter if you were the janitor or the President of the United States. He treated everybody the same,” she said. “He just made you feel like he knew you.”
