A GoFundMe account has been opened to help cover medical expenses for the lone survivor of a crash that killed three people in Killeen on Saturday.
“I have decided to create this GoFundMe fundraiser for my dear friend, Autumn Lynch, who was the only survivor in a car accident,” Ashley Ball said on the fundraising page. “Unfortunately, (two) of our friends passed in this accident. Autumn is in critical condition. She has survived but now suffers from a broken arm, a broken hip and a spinal fracture.”
Ball could not be reached.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fort Hood Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, 22, was headed eastbound in the westbound lane of Interstate 14 in a 2017 Toyota Corolla just before 2 a.m. when he hit a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Lynch, of Cooperas Cove.
The two passengers in the Kia, identified as Joshua Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, and Aaliyah Marie Peinado, 20, of Nipomo, Calif., were unrestrained and died in the head-on collision. Lynch was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Following the collision, Fernandez’ vehicle caught fire and witnesses stopped to render aid but could not free him. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Fernandez was assigned to the 36th Engineer Brigade at Fort Hood. Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jan Juanites said.
On Tuesday afternoon, $2,314 of an $80,000 goal had been reached on Ball’s GoFundMe account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.