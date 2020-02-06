A Zumba fitness class fundraiser is being put on from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in Harker Heights to raise money for Puerto Rico earthquake relief.
The event will be at Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive, in Harker Heights. There will be 10 different instructors as well as DJ MauRoKing.
The event organizers are asking for $10 donations or donations of bug repellent, Neosporin, hand sanitizer, pillow cases, twin-size fitted sheets, over-the-counter medicines and size C and D batteries.
