A fundraiser has been planned by family and friends of Erick “Romeo” Ballesteros-Ramirez, a local veteran who is paralyzed and  in a coma following a Killeen motorcycle crash.

The fundraiser will be held from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 11 at The Pit Stop Bar & Grill, 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville. There will be a raffle and donations may be made at the door.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

