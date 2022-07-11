KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Gordon was described by friends, family members, and military buddies as a “kind, generous, patient, old-soul in a young man’s body” during a celebration of his life and fundraiser last week at Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393 in Kempner.
Gordon, a 43-year-old former Fort Hood soldier and decorated Iraq war veteran, died July 3 in an early morning, single-vehicle traffic accident along U.S. 190 near Kempner City Hall.
Funeral services were conducted last week in Copperas Cove.
Nearly a hundred people filled the Kempner VFW post’s assembly hall last Saturday evening to pray, reminisce, and share stories about Gordon, who served 23 years in the military as a nodal network systems operator. He was awarded a number of commendations, including an Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars and many others.
He is survived by daughters, Abigail Rush-Gordon of Temple, Hailey and Lacey Gordon of Killeen; sons, Gavin and Emmett Gordon of Kailua, Hawaii; stepdaughters Zoe and Ava Welden of Kempner; and wife, JoAnne Welden of Kempner, who described Gordon simply as “kind.”
“You know that (Bible) verse, ‘Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast …’ that’s Michael,” she said. “He didn’t get angry. I think I only saw him angry one time.
“I am hurting terribly, but I have relief in knowing that eight months ago Michael met God at a funeral. So I have that peace.”
After more than an hour of personal tributes and stories, there was a final prayer and then a military-style “final roll call” of past and present VFW post officers, including Gordon, who served as junior and senior vice commander. The crowd then moved to the canteen area, where longtime friend Greg Showman and the Back Street Band performed during a party in Gordon’s honor.
Prior to starting his set, Showman, who served 21 years in the military, talked about how unfair Gordon’s untimely death seemed. He told about their first meeting when they both were stationed in Korea in 1998, and how Gordon later was responsible for him meeting his wife, Becky, when they came back to the States and were stationed together at Fort Hood.
“We were in Korea together and when we came back, we started hanging out at the same club — Cody’s in Harker Heights,” Showman said, with a grin. “He was in a signal unit, and my wife was in that unit. Being a good-looking, charismatic guy, girls were attracted to him. Me, I was more shy back then.
“I was trying to date this other girl named Becky, who was in their unit. So, me and him, Becky, and Becky, went out on a double date. I was wearing a Penn State hat and Becky — my wife now — said, ‘Hey, where are you from?’
“It turned out we were both from the same part of the state. She was a little younger than me so she kinda knew some of my sisters — I had already gone and joined the Army — and long story short, we started dating.
“This whole situation is totally unexpected … shocking, tragic. However, when you think about the tragedy, then you also think about … at least I got to be part of his life. To be a friend and a brother to him.”
Cliff Grimm, a former post commander at the Kempner VFW who led the post when Gordon was senior vice commander, said he was “a great, kind-hearted, old soul in a young man’s body.”
“He would give the shirt off his back if he knew it would help somebody — and he would do it with a smile. No ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Grimm said, as his wife, Tilee, agreed. “There were times when I was commander here that I was angry, and he’d come up and make everything better just by being there. He kept me in check.
“I thought, ‘How could this happen to him?’ After a while, talking to my post chaplain, it became more of an understanding that … he was called home. As a post family, we are going to be taking care of Jo(Anne) and her family, his family. That’s our obligation now — to take care of them the way he took care of us.”
Chris Branson, an Air Force veteran who was nominated by Gordon for his current position as post commander, described his friend this way:
“Michael was pretty much exactly like what everyone says about him. He understood about taking conflict and making it peaceful. He was the type of person who when he needed to say something, he said it loud enough for you to remember, but never loud enough that it would embarrass you.
“I will be eternally thankful for him nominating me to take the commander’s slot. I admire him as a brother, a soldier, and a friend. He will be my friend to the end.”
Billy Pickron, an Army first sergeant retiring after 21 years’ service, said he and Gordon first met when they were both stationed in Okinawa. They soon became fast friends and eventually more like family.
“He was the most genuine, true man that I’ve ever met. We went beyond friendship within the first year. I always looked up to him for how to become a better man. He was my go-to guy. He showed me how to become a better person.
“He was just one of those people that most men aspire to me. He loved everybody.
People came here tonight from El Paso, Oklahoma, and even Germany.”
Pickron said Gordon enjoyed participating in cornhole tournaments and was an excellent singer who once saved the day when a bunch of fellow GIs got stranded at the beach in Okinawa after their car broke down.
“He drove all the way out there – three hours; three hours and 45 minutes – to get us.
He didn’t care. We built a tiki bar in my garage out of a bunkbed, and he named it Billy’s Bunkbed Bungalow. He’d be there in the garage with his acoustic guitar, playing and singing. He was really good. He just had one of those amazing voices.
“We loved to play cornhole. He could never beat me, then I finally taught him how to play — how to properly throw the bag. Then, it was one of those situations where the student outdoes the teacher. He got better than me.
“I remember the Monday after the accident, I came across a tournament and I thought, ‘Hey, let me hit up Michael,’ and then it dawned on me …
“Personally, I don’t think Michael was done down here yet, but I guess God wanted his favorite angel back. You can see how many people he touched.”
Showman agreed.
“It’s just not fair for him to make it through all those years in the Army (and) all those deployments, and then … 43 years is not long enough for that man to be on this world.
“He never met a stranger. He was always there to help anybody. It didn’t matter the situation. He always had a smile on his face, and he always had the time to hear what anybody wanted to say. Every phase of his life, he didn’t just make friends — he made family wherever he went.
“He was always the light in the room.”
Donations continue to be accepted for Gordon’s family at the Kempner VFW.
