A local organization will host a car wash fundraiser to benefit the family of Jervontrae Robinson, a 14-year-old Killeen boy who died last week.
The car wash is 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at Bobby B’s Soul Food on 3601 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
The Brothers Against Community Crime will be taking donations to help with funeral expenses for Robinson, who was shot at a residence on the 5000 block of Williamette Lane on Sept. 14. Killeen police said they are considering it as a murder, and the investigation is still ongoing. Police interviewed another juvenile who was in the home. No arrests have been announced.
“The reason why we are doing this is to show that there are brothers and sisters against gun violence,” said event organizer Bryan King. “We want to help Jervontrae’s mother with expenses and build strength within the community and bring unity.”
Jervontrae’s funeral was held Thursday.
The Brothers Against Community Crime has been in Killeen since June 8 of this year.
“We mentor kids and uplift them,” King said. “We are a crime prevention organization and give kids a positive outlook on being a man or woman in society.”
King said all donations are welcome and there will be chips and water provided for people who donate at the car wash.
“There is no set price for donations,” he said. “We don’t want to set a price on it, we just want to show unity within the community. Just bring your car and we will handle the rest.”
For more information, visit the Brothers Against Community Crime Facebook page at BACC Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.