Captain Darren Morphis with the Killeen Fire Department has offered to assist in raising funds for two other firefighters who are battling cancer. Morphis will allow the highest bidder to shave off his mustasche Tuesday.

Some men are very attached to their mustasche — so to have it removed may create some anxiety, apprehension or even fear.

Not so with one local public servant.

