Some men are very attached to their mustasche — so to have it removed may create some anxiety, apprehension or even fear.
Not so with one local public servant.
Darren Morphis is a captain with the Killeen Fire Department and has offered to assist in raising funds for two of his “brothers” battling cancer. In addition to the obvious cost for treatment of the horrible diagnosis, sometimes insurance or workers compensation, does not cover all expenses.
Morphis, who has agreed to shave his mustache as a fundraising effort, belongs to a brotherhood as a fire fighter. The Killeen Professional Firefighters Association is raising money for their benevolent fund which also provides assistance to firefighters.
According to a post on the association’s Facebook page, facing cancer is not unusual in that line of work.
According to the post: “...cancer in the fire service is a common ailment we may see in careers even if we don’t continue to retirement. Even taking strides to protect ourselves: decontaminating our gear after fires, cleaning the inside of our trucks and or taking showers after incidents. The possibility is still there. We currently have two members of our department we are raising funds for in our benevolence fund to help support them and their families while they battle cancer. They are both under the age of 40.”
Morphis’ shaving will be recorded in a live feed on Tuesday, but the details are what is heart-warming.
The high-bidder is a firefighter who was recently diagnosed with cancer himself. In a email to the Herald, his mom tells the story.
“My son, Richard, loves being a firefighter,” Johnnie Bannister wrote. “He and his brother are both firefighters with the City of Killeen.”
In April, Richard Bannister was involved in a serious accident which injured his right foot so bad he could not work. He is still off-duty because of it. His mom is grateful there were no other injuries and that her son survived.
Richard Bannister was seen by several doctors after the accident and that’s when the cancer was found. His mom believes that her son might have gone undiagnosed had he not been injured in the accident.
“I’m a woman of faith,” Johnnie Bannister said. “We are dealing with all of this with faith.”
One heart-warming side note to the fundraising story is that by making the largest donation, Richard Bannister has won the honor of shaving Morphis at KFD’s Station 9 Tuesday evening. Richard’s older brother, Phillip Bannister would like to be on hand for the event. Phillip is the city’s south side battalion chief who supervises the men and women at Station 9 on Bunny Trail.
Richard Bannister applied for workers compensation benefits for his treatment, hesitant about his future because of the history of others who did not get approved. However, the second heart-warming note to this story is that Richard Bannister was approved for compensation recently and will donate what the benevolent fund was raising to help him, to help the other firefighter in need, his mother said.
And — he gets to shave Capt. Morphis.
The Association is selling raffle tickets for a chance at eight different firearms. The drawing is on Sept. 1. This fund helps firefighters in need and is currently helping three firefighters with cancer. Two that have active cancer and one that has just entered into remission.
For additional information about the raffle or to donate, visit the Killeen Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page.
