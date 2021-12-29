Funeral arrangements for a beloved retired Harker Heights fire chief are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Killeen.

Retired Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Collier, 72, died unexpectedly Christmas Day.

Collier served as the Harker Heights Fire Chief from 2006 to 2016, when he retired after more than forty years in fire service.

Former Haker Heights Mayor Rob Robinson, from left, former Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Collier, and his wife Dorothy Collier honor the flag during the playing of the National Anthem during Collier's retirement ceremony at the Harker Heights Activity Center on May 27, 2016 in Harker Heights. Collier unexpectedly died on Christmas Day at the age of 72.

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of Collier’s arrangements, according to an obituary posted online Wednesday.

Collier’s funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Burial will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A visitation for Collier, an Army veteran, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

In statements to the Herald Wednesday morning, Harker Heights city officials shared their thoughts on the loss of Collier.

“Chief Jack Collier was a true professional who cared deeply for serving this community,” Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith said. “It is truly a devastating loss to his family, the City family, and his fellow employees within the fire service. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his entire family.”

Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Collier speaks during his retirement ceremony Friday, May 27, 2016, at the Harker Heights Activity Center. Members of the Harker Heights Fire Department and Police Department, city officials, family and friends gathered Friday at the Harker Heights Activity Center for a retirement celebration for Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Collier. Collier, 66, dedicated the past 42 years to fire service. Ten of those years were served in Harker Heights. Collier was born in Temple and raised by his aunt and uncle after his mother died when he was 14 years old. He graduated from Temple High School in 1968. He served three years with the U.S. Army. He earned an associate degree in fire science from Temple College in 1979 and a bachelor's in health management from Texas State University in 1982. Collier has worked as fire chief for several fire stations in Texas. He was the superintendent of fire for Jefferson Parish in Louisiana during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Collier has been married to his wife, Dorothy for over 35 years. They have two children, Melissa and Brian, and four grandchildren. Collier died unexpectedly on Christmas Day at the age of 72.

Heights City Manager David Mitchell said he was honored to work with Collier.

“It was my honor to work alongside Jack Collier,” Mitchell said. “All of us are deeply saddened by his untimely death. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and coworkers.”

View Collier’s funeral arrangements and full obituary here: https://bit.ly/3z8jtop.

