Funeral arrangements for a beloved retired Harker Heights fire chief are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Killeen.
Retired Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Collier, 72, died unexpectedly Christmas Day.
Collier served as the Harker Heights Fire Chief from 2006 to 2016, when he retired after more than forty years in fire service.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of Collier’s arrangements, according to an obituary posted online Wednesday.
Collier’s funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Burial will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. A visitation for Collier, an Army veteran, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
In statements to the Herald Wednesday morning, Harker Heights city officials shared their thoughts on the loss of Collier.
“Chief Jack Collier was a true professional who cared deeply for serving this community,” Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith said. “It is truly a devastating loss to his family, the City family, and his fellow employees within the fire service. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his entire family.”
Heights City Manager David Mitchell said he was honored to work with Collier.
“It was my honor to work alongside Jack Collier,” Mitchell said. “All of us are deeply saddened by his untimely death. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and coworkers.”
View Collier’s funeral arrangements and full obituary here: https://bit.ly/3z8jtop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.