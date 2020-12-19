Funeral services have been set for Claudia Brown, a former Killeen City Council member and the first Black woman to serve as Bell County justice of the peace.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greater Vision Community Church, with a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. at the church.
Brown, who died Tuesday at the age of 81, made history in 2016, when she defeated 21-year incumbent Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin for the Precinct 4, Place 1 seat.
She won the election with 23,871 votes, or 52.2 percent of the total votes cast. Potvin drew 21,817 votes.
Brown was sworn in to the seat Jan. 2, 2017, making her the first Black woman and first Democrat to serve as Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4.
Brown’s tenure in the JP post was marked by controversy. A Bell County jury subsequently voted to remove Brown from office on Feb. 13, 2018.
The Bell County Commissioners Court subsequently filled her position by Daryl Peters.
Brown, a former middle school principal and social worker, entered public office in May 2007 when she ran unopposed for the Place 4 seat on the Killeen City Council.
She resigned the position for health reasons, effective May 27, 2008.
Doctors told her she would be unable to return for a minimum of six weeks, she said at the time of her resignation.
A native of Maryland, Brown spent time at an inner-city Baltimore elementary school. When her son married a soldier and the couple gave birth to her grandson, Brown moved to Killeen.
In 2010, and 2011, Brown made unsuccessful attempts to return to the Killeen City Council.
Brown ran as a Democrat for the District 54 seat in the Texas House of Representatives in 2012, losing to Republican incumbent Jimmie Don Aycock.
