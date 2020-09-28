A funeral service has been scheduled this week for a Killeen bus driver who died on Sept. 1 from a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.
The graveside service for William “Bill” Jack Jones, 75, is set to be held at the at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery, 11463 Texas State Highway 195, in Killeen, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The family will welcome visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892, located at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Crawford-Bowers Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Jones, a Vietnam War veteran, had been a Killeen Independent School District bus driver for KISD for 12 years.
On the afternoon of Aug. 31 — the first day of school in Killeen — Jones was driving the school bus that police say failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. During the stop, a student exiting the bus ran across the street and was hit by a passing Ford F-150 pickup truck. The middle school student was airlifted to a hospital, and was later listed in stable condition, police said.
Jones was issued a citation by police in the accident. Killeen police said on Sept. 1.
Killeen police “were able to determine that the equipment on the bus was operational and working properly,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Sept. 3.
Miramontez said in an email Monday the driver of the pickup truck that hit the boy was not cited and the investigators with the Traffic Unit have completed their investigation.
Bell County deputies found the body of Jones at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights around 7:35 p.m. Sept. 1. He had been shot in the chest, officials said.
A GoFundMe page was set up earlier this month by Roy Johnson, who is also a bus driver for KISD, and knew Jones for 10 years. He said the reason for setting up the GoFundMe was to help with the family with unexpected expenses.
“His wife has Parkinson’s disease and I wanted to help with expenses,” Johnson said. “I wanted to help her and the family.”
“Bill was a very kind, caring person,” Johnson said. “He would give the shirt off of his back. He would even give people money who really needed it.”
The GoFundMe page has accumulated $3,755 of the $5,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.
To donate to the GoFundMe visit tinyurl.com/y4qqvg63 or donate via PenFed Credit Union with the account number 8179950012.
