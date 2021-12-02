A funeral service for Harker Heights Firefighter/EMT Cole Hagen Simmons is scheduled to be held Monday in West, his hometown.
Simmons, who had been with the department since August of this year, died in a vehicle crash while off-duty Tuesday in Copperas Cove.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption, 303 South Harrison Street, in West. A burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery near Aquilla with firefighter honors, according to a news release.
Heights officials said Cole will lie-in-state from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Aderhold Funeral Home, 808 South Reagan Street in West.
“Mayor Spencer H. Smith has ordered the City of Harker Heights Flag to half-staff through Monday evening in honor of former Firefighter/EMT Cole Hagen Simmons,” the news release stated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund for his sister, Claire, a scholarship fund for a West High School graduate who wants to be a Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic or to a fund for the family to help with final expenses.
Cole’s full obituary can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.