Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen released the service information for Senia Aguilera, the 15-year-old Killeen High student who died March 8 when she was struck by a train.
Aguilera’s funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 3100 S. Old Farm-to-Market Road 440, in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
