Funeral services for John Michael “Turtle” McGuire will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 300 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. Graveside services will immediately follow funeral services at Kempner Cemetery.
Those wishing to offer in-person condolences to the family can do so from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove.
McGuire, 52, died Thursday in the comfort of his family and friends at AdventHealth Central Texas. He died of complications from a work-related illness, the Copperas Cove Fire Department said in a news release earlier this week.
Because it was a work-related illness, it is considered a line-of-duty death, meaning he will receive full honors and a traditional firefighter’s funeral.
McGuire was a career firefighter, the fire department announced.
He earned his emergency medical technician basic certification as well as several other certifications, including Intermediate Structural Firefighter, Fire Instructor I, Fire officer II, Driver Operator‐Pumper, Driver Operator‐Aerial, Advanced Fire investigator, Intermediate Fire Inspector, and Plans Examiner I, fire department officials said.
He also received several awards in his career, including Texas Commission on Fire Protection Fire Certification Bar, Safe Driver Award, Firefighter of the year Award, and Emergency Medical Technician‐Basic of the Year Award, the fire department announced.
“The Fire Department asks that you keep Michael, his family and the department in your thoughts and prayers as we celebrate the life of our beloved brother,” the fire department said in the news release.
