A funeral Mass and viewing for the late former Killeen Mayor Raul Villaronga will be Wednesday.
Mass will take place at 1:30 p.m., preceded by a recitation of the rosary, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A celebration of life for the former mayor will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Convention Center. Burial will be 11 a.m. April 1, which would've been his birthday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Villaronga died Saturday morning at the age of 82. He was born April 1, 1938.
He served three consecutive terms as mayor from 1992 to 1998, four years as an associate municipal judge from 1998 to early 2003, and one term as a councilman in the 1980s, according to Herald archives.
Villaronga was the first native Puerto Rican elected as a mayor in Texas.
Villaronga was a retired Army colonel and the president of the The Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of the League of United Latin American Citizens. He retired from Fort Hood as a colonel after 26 years of service.
