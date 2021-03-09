The Killeen Fire Department will honor the memory of a nearly 15-year veteran of the department who recently passed away.
Former Fire Rescue Officer Patrick Bergman, 37, died March 5 after a battle with cancer, Fire Chief James Kubinski said via email Monday.
His body was transported to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
A procession will precede the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Monday and will pass in front of Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St., and Fire Station No. 3, 700 N. Twin Creek Drive.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in Ballroom C of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Private interment will take place later.
A visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the main chapel at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St.
Bergman served with the Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020 and will receive fire department honors, Kubinski said.
He also served as a member of the Killeen Fire Department Honor Guard, which honors the lives of fallen firefighters, and a number of years at the Bell County Communications Center.
In 2016, Bergman was named Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club.
In March 2016, Bergman had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He underwent brain surgery shortly after the diagnosis.
After six months of rest, he was cleared to return to duty and served with the department nearly four more years.
