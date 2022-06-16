FLORENCE — Many questions were asked and concerns raised during a lively public meeting on Thursday night on a controversial chemical manufacturing plant that could be located near Florence.
At least 100 people — many donning blue and white North San Gabriel Alliance caps — gathered in the cafeteria at Florence High School to voice their objections to Round Rock-based Exfluor Research Corporation becoming their new neighbor in a rural area of Williamson County.
“I live right on the corner near the plant,” said Elizabeth Williams, who is a member of the North San Gabriel Alliance, during the informal question-and-answer period of the meeting. “My family has been there for seven generations, so we’re pretty scared.”
Exfluor submitted its application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on July 9, 2021. The TCEQ on Feb. 23 preliminarily approved an air quality permit but since then have been met with resistance from members of the public and a family who banded together to form the grassroots North San Gabriel Alliance.
As of Thursday, 3,083 people have signed the North San Gabriel Alliance’s Change.org petition to “prevent toxic chemical pollution in the area of the North Fork of the San Gabriel River.”
The TCEQ so far has received 124 comments, four hearing requests and 131 public meeting requests regarding Exfluor’s air quality permit application.
Why the controversy?
The proposed Exfluor site at 1100 County Road 236 in Williamson County is surrounded by more than 150 “family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands, and wildlife conservation areas,” according to the North San Gabriel Alliance.
According to the TCEQ’s notice of application and preliminary decision, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds … The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
Representatives from Exfluor, which is based in Round Rock, were at the meeting to answer questions from residents.
“When we started this process two years ago, we had several goals in mind,” said Tyson Railey, who is head of sales and marketing for Exfluor. “Full containment, using the best available control technology and having our own wastewater treatment plant were important. We want to make the least impact on the environment as possible.”
So, what’s next?
The public comment period was extended to June 20.
After all comments are received, including formal comments made at Thursday’s meeting, “a written response to all formal comments will be prepared by the executive director and will be sent to each person who submits a formal comment or who requested to be on the mailing list for this permit application and provides a mailing address,” according to the TCEQ in their notice of the meeting on May 17. “Only relevant and material issues raised during the Formal Comment Period can be considered if a contested case hearing is granted on this permit application.”
People who might be affected by the plant’s operations have 30 days from the end of the public comment period to submit a written request for a contested hearing to the TCEQ.
TCEQ’s commissioners decide whether to grant a contested hearing.
