Over 100 young people and families attended “Leadership Camp” on Sunday at the Harker Heights Event Center to learn what it takes to be a leader of tomorrow.
Many community leaders and business owners took time away from their regular jobs to man a station at this unusual event to encourage kids to follow a successful path toward goals, dreams and hopes for the future.
Tables were set up throughout the inside of the event center. Each station had a dozen or so chairs set up like a small classroom. “Campers” chose stations that interested them and listened. In some cases the participated in a short motivational session about specific topics.
“Have any of you ever been inside a courtroom?” asked Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. “Have you ever watched Judge Judy on television?”
Johnson went on to explain some of his key roles as leader in public service. He chose several kids to stand up and be a “witness,” “a lawyer,” or “a bailiff,” as he explained the function of each job.
At another station, the Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa League asked participants about everyday life skills, like “do you know how to tie a tie?” Then, members proceeded to assist with other questions and concerns from the group.
The afternoon went by quickly as groups went from station to station every 10 minutes, in order to absorb as much as possible from the talented group of mentors.
“This is great,” Jack Moynihan, 9, said. He and his younger brother Mitchell, 8, were fascinated by the word association game they played at one station.
“I knew all of them,” Mitchell Moynihan said.
All over the room, eyes and ears were open to the messages being offered. Kids — and parents — could be seen listening to these community leaders who asked for participation in many of the group stations.
“I think our children will have a great takeaway from this afternoon,” Maya Smith said. Smith has two boys who were moving from station to station, recounting what they heard to her as she sat and watched.
“There is no better feeling for a parent than to see their kids excited about the future,” Smith said.
