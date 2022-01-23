COPPERAS COVE — The future of a scholarship program in Copperas Cove that provides young boys up to the age of 8 and girls and women of all ages the opportunity to make a difference in the community is still in limbo after discussion and a decision was pushed back by two weeks again.
The Copperas Cove City Council is facing a decision of officially establishing the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program under a city ordinance — similarly to other city organizations — or to encourage it to become its own legal entity or to partner with another organization that will become the fiduciary agent.
The 18 titleholders of the program volunteer every weekend and represent the city an average of 2.3 days per week.
Since 2014, they have amassed a total of 48,655 hours of service, according to data provided earlier in the month by the program’s volunteer director, Wendy Sledd.
Sledd has said that the program has taught the titleholders how to become accomplished public speakers, exposing them to how government works, tourism opportunities in Central Texas, volunteer opportunities in their own community and how to professionally plan and execute events.
She told the council on Tuesday that regardless of the decision by the council, the program will never look or operate the same again. She then added that it is not necessarily a bad thing.
The titleholders also participate in several parades annually in Copperas Cove, Killeen, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Burnet, Lampasas, Harker Heights, Holland, Hamilton and McGregor.
Currently, the program operates as an activity of the city and falls under the direction of the Public Relations Department. Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, is the city staff liaison to the program.
Previously, the program had fallen under the Parks and Recreation Department.
After being tabled by the city council during the Jan. 4 meeting, several people sent letters and emails to the city council in support of the program becoming an official city organization.
“Overwhelmingly, you have heard from both the business community and residents of Copperas Cove of the desire to keep the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program as a city activity through a city ordinance,” Sledd said in an address to the city council during a town hall of sorts Tuesday evening.
Mayor Dan Yancey said that in fairness to Councilman Jay Manning and Councilwoman Dianne Campbell — both of whom were not present during Tuesday’s meeting — the action should be tabled until the Feb. 1 meeting.
Later, in the regular meeting, the council voted unanimously to table it.
During the citizens forum portion of the meeting, several people utilized parts of their five minutes of allotted time to express their support for the program. Some of the speakers were former titleholders, while others were parents of titleholders.
Some of the speakers were so passionate about the program that they took the council’s options of encouraging the program to become its own legal entity or to find another group to be the fiduciary agent to mean that a vote for those would be a vote to dissolve the program.
Yancey spoke to that point several times in the meeting.
“Please, don’t misunderstand. The city — regardless of whatever decision gets made — the city’s not dropping out; it’s not (saying), ‘See you later, you’re on your own,’” Yancey said at one point. “That’s not even remotely being contemplated — to my knowledge.”
Emily Chase, the mother of Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, told the council during her five minutes that she feels otherwise.
“You all have been told, and it has been stated, that if the program does not continue under a city entity that it will not continue and that the 501(c)3 will not be happening under the current director,” Chase said. “So I’m just saying that a ‘No’ vote from you all is a vote for dissolving.”
Dawn Hale, this year’s Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador, asked a question to the council during her time.
“So I just want to say, that if not that we do away with this program — and you say you’re not going to — how could you not want to be a part of ssuch a wonderful thing that brings so much to the community?” Hale asked.
Amanda Sawyer, the mother of 2019 Young Miss Five Hills and 2020 Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer, posed the question of why it is so important for the program to be established officially under the city.
She proposed that the reason is simply because of “purpose.”
“Because wearing this banner and walking into a room gives them that purpose,” Amanda Sawyer said. “And they are more than just Hayley from down the street. They are Copperas Cove. They are more than just the Five Hills Program. They are the ambassadors of the spirit within the city — the heart of volunteerism that is in all of us here.”
She told the council how proud she was of Hayley because the program turned her from a shy girl into someone who spoke to the council out of her heart.
Hayley addressed the council prior to her mother and became overwhelmed with emotion.
Hayley said the program strives to get people together who are willing to work together to make the city and the community a better place.
“And we turn into a family, and we get really attached to each other; we love each other. We are a family,” Hayley said before being overcome.
Another former titleholder Natalie Perez spoke to the council about what the program meant to her.
Perez was crowned 2014 Miss Rabbit Fest as a 9-year-old, back when the program fell under the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
Perez told the council it was “a little girl’s dream” to travel across Texas, meeting with community leaders, getting her picture taken and hosting events. She said it all made her feel special beyond words, but there was more to it than that.
“I realized that there was more to life,” she said. “The pageant taught me the meaning of opportunity, and it provided a sense of responsibility that stays to this day.”
She said that when she came of age to be crowned in the “Teen Miss” category, she “exchanged the dream of being a princess for the dream of making an impact on a much bigger scale.”
The Killeen resident has embraced academics and plans to study infectious diseases to learn why they happen and how to stop them.
Perez’s father, John, also got up to speak and posed a couple of questions that he had written in a letter to the editor of another newspaper.
“I closed it out saying this begs the question, why not keep a program that donates thousands of volunteer hours annually? Furthermore, why does the city not invest and tie itself to such an organization?” he said.
Some of the concerns from the city council revolved around liability. The concerns over liability stemmed from an incident in March 2021, in which a former titleholder was disqualified for not complying with the program’s rules, according to Sledd.
Currently, the city provides liability and workers compensation coverage for the program.
In an attempt to address those concerns, Sledd said: “All pageant contestants are required to sign a liability waiver just as our sports participants do. Titleholders are required to sign additional contracts to release the city of liability. I would argue that every city activity has the same level of risk whether swimming in a city swimming pool, playing on one of the ballfields, running in city park, or even a person tripping when entering City Hall.”
Since the council is expected to make a decision on Feb. 1, which is the date when prospective titleholders can begin applying for the pageant. Due to this, Sledd said that the application window may get pushed back depending on the outcome of the vote.
