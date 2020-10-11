Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said he believes impact fees play an important role in fostering growth.
“Without water and sewer impact fees, current customers pay for the infrastructure needed to serve new growth,” Cagle said by email. “Many of the fastest-growing cities in the state and country levy water and sewer impact fees. In my opinion, water and sewer impact fees are not proven to slow growth.
“In many ways, by providing the necessary capital to fund growth, the impact fees may encourage growth. For commercial properties, water and sewer impact fees are a very minor cost compared to total development costs.”
Impact fees are the implementation of water and sewer impact fees which are charged to new businesses who want to set up shop in the city. At its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council voted against bringing the issue of impact fees back for future discussion, with the item having been brought forward by Councilman Steve Harris.
The item was struck down in a 4-3 vote, as council members Jim Kilpatrick, Debbie Nash-King, Butch Menking and Juan Rivera voted against it, with Shirley Fleming, Steve Harris and Gregory Johnson voting in favor of it.
Harris indicated he was “shocked and surprised” by the vote against the item.
“In regards to the discussion of the water and sewer impact fees, that was disappointing, as one council member gave me their reason for voting against it was for allowing the new city council members to vote on it,” Harris said by phone after the meeting. “My response was, ‘I understand, but I think we could have still moved it forward for discussion and had the discussion after the new city council members had come on.’”
Cagle noted the difference between water and sewer impact fees and roadway impact fees.
“Roadway impact fees are a different matter and may be very substantial on a new commercial project,” he said. “Roadway impact fees are not common in the state of Texas. I believe that roadway impact fees could slow commercial development. On the residential side, the effect is not much different than that of water and sewer impact fees.”
When asked about how impact fees are unlikely to discourage new business development, Cagle again cited the difference between water and sewer impact fees and roadway impact fees.
“On residential, many of the fastest-growing cities in the state and country levy water and sewer impact fees,” he said. “I have not seen any research on the issue, but my anecdotal experience shows that many fast-growing communities levy water and sewer impact fees and many slow-growing communities do not. Once again, water and sewer impact fees are a very minor cost in the development of a new commercial project. As stated above, roadway impact fees are not common.”
Since being elected to council in 2017, Nash-King has maintained a consistent stand against taxes and fees.
“My decision to vote against impact fees is the same reason I voted against imposing fees on residents and businesses owners because we must work within our budget,” Nash-King said by email. “In my opinion, impact fees will not hurt the developers financially because the fee will be passed on to individuals buying the home. I believe every American should have the opportunity to live the American dream and that vision is owning an affordable home.”
Menking, Rivera and Kilpatrick did not reply to questions on this issue, and Harris did not reply when asked when he plans to revise the issue before the council, as of press time.
Nash-king is for taxes and fees on the homeowners. We seen this when she refused to allow the citizens to speak when the council added the new road fee to our water bills.
Nash-king supports the over building and refuses to support the citizens, as we seen when she held a meeting for her personal pet project.
There are many studies on impact fees, and all studies to state that it does encourge growth and the builders make better judgment in building.
No one should have to pay for some one elses to make money.
Funny thing is, the city blames the disabled vets for the high cost of property taxes.
It is not the vets.
Fact is Killeen has no actual job base, and is a city that feeds off of Ft. Hood, the soldiers and disabled vets.
Sadly I will be forced to only vote for menking, as I have watched each candidate for office, and have seen each one break election codes and ethics.
We the citizens once again have been left with no actual real candidate, and once again the citizens have been forced to be silent or be sued by sitting council members and thier groupies.
