AdventHealth-Central Texas Foundation will host the Killeen hospital’s 27th Gold Star Gala on Nov. 3 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The annual black-tie event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and fine dining at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the gala benefit the Central Texas Wellness Center by adding to the more than $800,000 raised to date.
“We are getting closer to our goal, so all your contributions are welcomed,” said Foundation Director Tony Mino. Each year the foundation hosts the gala to raise funds for various hospital projects — the latest is the stand-alone Wellness Center expected to offer the public free fitness classes, health screenings and vaccination clinics.
“This annual event is always a fun-filled evening of good food and great music and benefits a worthy cause,” Mino said.
Entertainment by the band Reckless Kelly will round out the evening.
As part of the fundraiser, raffle items include a wine-tasting for two from Fiesta Winery, a spa and massage package, a smokeless fire pit, VIP tickets to a Vive Les Arts performance, a private screening for 25 at the Beltonian Theater and many more exclusives.
The highest bidder in the evening’s live auction will go home with a NASCAR package which includes four tickets to the Circuit of the Americas race in Austin in March 2023, including VIP passes to other events and more.
Also on the auction block is a seven-day vacation in a condominium in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Another item up for auction: Bell County’s own Big Hoss Barbeque will serve a meal with all the trimmings to a party of 50 to whomever is the highest bidder.
Individual seats and group tables are available for purchase through the AdventHealth Foundation office. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Mino at 254-519-8307.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
