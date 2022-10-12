Gala

AdventHealth-Central Texas board trustee Mary Kliewer, left, receives an award from AdventHealth Southwest Region CEO Peggy Johnson, right, at the 26th annual Gold Star Gala last year.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

AdventHealth-Central Texas Foundation will host the Killeen hospital’s 27th Gold Star Gala on Nov. 3 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The annual black-tie event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and fine dining at 7 p.m.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.